Menu

Champions League return: All you need to know

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

The illustrious Champions League is set to return later this week after a five month hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE Double transfer means Spurs will only need to pay £3m to sign a key target

Ahead of the final batch of second leg round of 16 matches which will kick-off on Aug 7 and 8 we have broken down all you need to know.

Where can I watch this season’s Champions League?

All of the remaining fixtures in this season’s Champions League will be broadcast on BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News

What are the remaining fixtures?

Round of 16 second leg fixtures:

Juventus vs Olympique Lyon (0-1 agg) | Aug 7 | Kick-off 20:00
Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1 agg) | Aug 7 | Kick-off 20:00
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (3-0 agg) | Aug 8 | Kick-off 20:00
Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1 agg) | Aug 8 | Kick-off 20:00

Quarter-final fixtures:

Atalanta vs Paris Saint Germain | Aug 12 | Kick-off 20:00
RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid | Aug 13 | Kick-off 20:00
Napoli / Barcelona vs Bayern Munich | Chelsea | Aug 14 | Kick-off 20:00
Real Madrid / Manchester City vs Olympique Lyon | Juventus | Aug 15 | Kick-off 20:00

Semi-final fixtures:

Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 3 | Aug 18 | Kick-off 20:00
Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 4 | Aug 19 | Kick-off 20:00

When and where is the Champions League final set to be played?

This season’s Champions League will come to a close on Aug 26 where the final will be played at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal. The match will kick-off at 20:00 BST.

More Stories Champions League