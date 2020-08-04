Champions League return: All you need to know

The illustrious Champions League is set to return later this week after a five month hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE Double transfer means Spurs will only need to pay £3m to sign a key target

Ahead of the final batch of second leg round of 16 matches which will kick-off on Aug 7 and 8 we have broken down all you need to know.

Where can I watch this season’s Champions League?

All of the remaining fixtures in this season’s Champions League will be broadcast on BT Sport.

What are the remaining fixtures?

Round of 16 second leg fixtures:

Juventus vs Olympique Lyon (0-1 agg) | Aug 7 | Kick-off 20:00

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1 agg) | Aug 7 | Kick-off 20:00

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (3-0 agg) | Aug 8 | Kick-off 20:00

Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1 agg) | Aug 8 | Kick-off 20:00

Quarter-final fixtures:

Atalanta vs Paris Saint Germain | Aug 12 | Kick-off 20:00

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid | Aug 13 | Kick-off 20:00

Napoli / Barcelona vs Bayern Munich | Chelsea | Aug 14 | Kick-off 20:00

Real Madrid / Manchester City vs Olympique Lyon | Juventus | Aug 15 | Kick-off 20:00

Semi-final fixtures:

Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 3 | Aug 18 | Kick-off 20:00

Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 4 | Aug 19 | Kick-off 20:00

When and where is the Champions League final set to be played?

This season’s Champions League will come to a close on Aug 26 where the final will be played at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal. The match will kick-off at 20:00 BST.