Chelsea are in pole position to sign free agent defender despite offers from four Premier League rivals

It’s understandable that plenty of clubs would be looking to sign a talented Barcelona youngster if they were made available, even more so if they’ve just become a free agent.

A report from Goal has looked at the future of former Barca defender Xavier Mbuyamba, who’s left Barcelona despite impressing for their youth teams.

It sounds like he left because the club couldn’t guarantee him a realistic chance of first team football anytime soon, but that might not be a knock on his talent.

Barca have increasingly looked towards veterans rather than promoting youth players in recent years, and it’s an approach that could come back to bite them soon.

As for Mbuyamba, the report suggests that the top five Premier League teams have made an attempt to bring him in, but it’s Chelsea who are said to be in pole position at this point.

It’s an interesting situation because Frank Lampard has shown he will give chances to the younger players, but it looks like Chelsea will be going back to their old approach of making big signings.

Chelsea’s defence is a weakness so he might fancy his chances of breaking into the side, but it would be a surprise if he went straight into the first team.