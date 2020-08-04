Menu

“Might be the worst kit in our history” – Chelsea’s rumoured new away shirt is not going down well with these Blues fans

Chelsea look to be releasing a blue and red striped away kit for next season and it’s not going down at all well with many Blues fans on Twitter.

See below for supposedly leaked photos of the strip, which is certainly a pretty unusual one for Chelsea as it’s rare to see them ever having so much red on their shirts.

This rumoured design looks a lot like a Crystal Palace home shirt, and it’s proving very unpopular with a number of the club’s supporters so far, based on some of the comments below…

Chelsea just lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal, so their fans won’t be in the best of moods anyway after a few days of delighted Gooners proclaiming that London is red.

That could be another reason these CFC fans don’t like seeing red on their shirts, such is their long-standing rivalry with Arsenal.

Here’s a pick of some of the disapproving comments doing the rounds…

