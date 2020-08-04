Chelsea look to be releasing a blue and red striped away kit for next season and it’s not going down at all well with many Blues fans on Twitter.

See below for supposedly leaked photos of the strip, which is certainly a pretty unusual one for Chelsea as it’s rare to see them ever having so much red on their shirts.

This rumoured design looks a lot like a Crystal Palace home shirt, and it’s proving very unpopular with a number of the club’s supporters so far, based on some of the comments below…

This might be the worst kit in our history. pic.twitter.com/dVsM9SZ7fy — ?? (@Arrizabalager) August 3, 2020

Chelsea just lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal, so their fans won’t be in the best of moods anyway after a few days of delighted Gooners proclaiming that London is red.

That could be another reason these CFC fans don’t like seeing red on their shirts, such is their long-standing rivalry with Arsenal.

Here’s a pick of some of the disapproving comments doing the rounds…

That is a disgrace. Thats worse then the Sheffield united new home kit — ???????? (@afcmixael) August 3, 2020

We asked you guys to defeat Crystal Palace, not become them — Rakesh Koothrapalli (@summairrakesh) August 3, 2020

I’m sorry when tf did we become Crystal Palace? that is disgusting — Karl (@CFC_karl99) August 3, 2020

Bruh that’s so trash like mega trash — #PainSzn (@mount_szn) August 3, 2020

We should all come together and boycott Nike and not buy it — Harv (@HarveyFernayy) August 3, 2020

Not as bad as the orange and grey of the 90’s, but it’s close. — Leathers (@leathers1986) August 4, 2020

It we’re lucky they’ll only wear it a handful of times — Oscar Bracamontes * (@Bracaaa11) August 3, 2020