Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks to seal a transfer move for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The deal could either be on loan from the La Liga champions, or a permanent move for around €25million, according to a report from ESPN.

The Blues could do with strengthening at left-back this summer, and Reguilon looks a fine talent after impressing on loan at Sevilla in the season just gone.

It might be risky for Real to let the 23-year-old go after his superb form, but it seems he might not be a player likely to get into Zinedine Zidane’s first-team any time soon.

Chelsea will hope to take advantage, with Sky Sports also linking the west London giants strongly with him earlier today, though they also claimed Everton had made an offer for the player.

Chelsea have long been linked with Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell as an upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, but the Daily Mirror now suggest he might be too expensive at around £80m.

Reguilon could make sense as a cheap alternative and this looks like it could end up being a smart piece of business for CFC.

