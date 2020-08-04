Chelsea outcast to return from loan spell as no extension or permanent deal is done

Chelsea are famed for having a giant squad where they stockpile players and loan them out, but it does lead to occasions where you completely forget a player is contracted to them.

Davide Zappacosta failed to make a big impact at Stamford Bridge and he barely played at all in the 18/19 season, so a loan spell to Roma looked like a great chance to rejuvenate his career.

He’s failed to make much of an impression there either, and it appears that he will be on his way back to Stamford Bridge:

Davide #Zappacosta returns to #Chelsea.

He is not in the UEFA list for Europe League and today is the last day training for him in Rome.

No chance to extend his loan with @OfficialASRoma.

The 28-year-old right back will discuss his future with #CFC. @SkySport #Transfers pic.twitter.com/l8U0c99rTG — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) August 4, 2020

He always looked like a surprise signing when he joined from Torino in the first place, and it’s hard to see him featuring in Frank Lampard’s plans for next season.

It’s hard to tell from the report if Roma wanted to sign him but couldn’t agree a deal or if an extension isn’t possible because they have no interest in keeping him.

They do state that he’s due to discuss his future with Chelsea soon, but it’s hard to see anything other than a return to an Italian club in some way next season.