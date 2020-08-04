Chelsea are reportedly expected to ‘trump’ Everton’s £18million bid for Sergio Reguilon in the coming days.

This is according to Sky Sports, who claim the Blues are also big admirers of the Real Madrid left-back, who has just enjoyed a hugely impressive season on loan at Sevilla.

Reguilon has shown himself to be one of the finest young full-backs in the game and would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports claim Everton have already submitted an offer, and Chelsea could be next with an improved bid in the next few days.

This comes amid transfer rumours linking Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell with Chelsea, but it’s been reported that the England international could cost over £80m, according to the Daily Mirror.

Reguilon may well be a cheap alternative as he’s not as much of a big name, and Sky Sports suggest he’s clearly one of the Blues’ priorities.

If it came to a choice between joining Chelsea or Everton, the 23-year-old would surely opt for linking up with Frank Lampard’s side.

