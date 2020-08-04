Nine more Chelsea players could follow Willian in sealing transfers away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea could reportedly see as many as ten players leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

In a potentially huge clear-out of the Blues squad, nine players are listed as potentially following Willian out of the Stamford Bridge exit door in a report from the Times.

Willian is expected to complete a free transfer to Arsenal imminently, according to ESPN, and the Times also mention that his Chelsea future is in some doubt.

The Brazil international could also be followed by a long list of other names, with the Times claiming Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri, Tiemoue Bakayoko and even N’Golo Kante could all leave.

CFC fans probably wouldn’t miss most of those players, with the likes of Kepa, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso and Emerson not looking good enough after a shaky season defensively.

Barkley and Batshuayi have also not made much of an impact, while Bakayoko flopped in west London before being sent out on loan.

Kante’s exit, however, would be quite a surprise after so many years of superb performances in the Premier League, though he has had some fitness issues of late.

Chelsea may do well to clear out this long list of mostly unwanted players in order to raise funds for other signings, with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already brought in this summer and more additions surely needed.

