Double transfer means Spurs will only need to pay £3m to sign a key target

It’s always strange when two clubs deal players in the opposite direction in separate deals rather than through a swap transfer, but there must be a good reason for it.

Jose Mourinho’s treatment of Tanguy Ndombele has made it clear that he wants to improve the Spurs midfield this summer, and Southampton star Pierre- Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with a move for a while.

This report makes it sound like a move is close, but it also looks like an incredible piece of business from Spurs:

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on the brink of joining Tottenham for £15million, Kyle Walker-Peters is poised to move in the opposite direction in a separate deal worth £12million | @mcgrathmike reportshttps://t.co/RCbyDc8wTQ — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 4, 2020

It was hard to see Walker-Peters getting a chance in the Spurs team next season so selling him for that much looks like a masterstroke – especially when you consider Spurs will only really need to pay £3m to make this happen.

The Danish midfielder was the captain at Southampton before he made it clear that he wanted to leave, and he has the intensity and and discipline to stand out in Mourinho’s system too.

It’s not been fully completed yet, but this looks like it could be one of the deals for the summer from Spurs.