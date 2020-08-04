Eden Hazard reveals his favourite Champions League goal in surprise pick

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard has revealed what Champions League goal of his own is his favourite as well as his all-time favourite goal from the same competition.

Hazard, 29, is no stranger to the art of scoring goals having scored 161 of them in his professional senior career for clubs Lille, Chelsea and Real Madrid combined.

Having made the switch from Premier League side Chelsea to Spanish giants Real Madrid last summer for an eye-watering £103.5m fee (TransferMarkt), Hazard is now preparing for the restart of the Champions League on Aug 7.

Speaking exclusively to UEFA.com, the 29-year old said: “I can’t believe it. I think the world, the people, need to watch football. It gives you happiness; that’s why we all love football. I think it’s now months without the Champions League, this level of games. People just want to watch this.”

When asked what his favourite from his personal collection of Champions League goals is, Hazard said: “That’s easy because I didn’t score a lot, but I think my first goal [0-3 Schalke vs Chelsea, 2013].

“The first one is always special, you know. Away in a big game, we played a fantastic game. I could and should have passed to Fernando Torres, but I did it myself, so I was lucky that the ball went in.

“That’s why it’s my favourite one. I think he [Torres] was waiting for his hat-trick so it was my bad – sorry, Fernando.”

The Champions League has seen some breath-taking goals in it’s 65-year history which began in 1955 before the competition took it’s current name in 1992.

The 29-year old went onto pay tribute to the two goals which are his all-time favourite goals scored in the Champions League, he said: “Two years ago, Cristiano [Ronaldo] against Juventus [quarter-final first leg, 2018]. In front of my TV, I was like “Wow! What a goal!

“Gareth Bale, also, against Liverpool in the [2018] final Wow! All of them are really good.”



