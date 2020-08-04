Rio Ferdinand teases Manchester United fans with cryptic Jadon Sancho tweet

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has teased the club’s fans with a cryptic tweet quoting rumoured Red Devils transfer target Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been strongly linked with a move to Man Utd by the Daily Mirror and others, and Ferdinand has perhaps fuelled the flames of speculation by quoting an old tweet from Sancho describing Ferdinand as a hero of his.

In a tweet dating back to 2015, Sancho calls Ferdinand an inspiration, and notes how they grew up in the same area.

The former United star simply quoted it with the eyes emoji, which often indicates that something may be worth looking at…

In this case, it perhaps suggests Ferdinand knows something we don’t, or is just excited about the potential deal and reminding fans of this tweet that they might have missed.

Either way, MUFC supporters are bound to be excited by this as the Sancho transfer seems to be edging closer.