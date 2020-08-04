James Maddison deletes sleazy video of him kissing unimpressed girl in Ibiza

Leicester City star James Maddison has not done his reputation any favours as he’s deleted a video of himself appearing to force kisses onto an unimpressed girl whilst partying in Ibiza.

The England international has been holidaying with fellow Premier League stars Jack Grealish and Dele Alli, but has embarrassed himself with his antics here…

The full context of this clip is not entirely clear, but it seems the woman in question is not keen on Maddison’s advances.

The Leicester ace then looks a little awkward, but he’ll be feeling even worse after seeing himself trending for all the wrong reasons today.