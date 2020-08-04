As various outlets are now reporting, it looks like Willian to Arsenal is a deal very much on the cards in this summer’s transfer window.

The Brazil international could be announced as a new Arsenal player in a matter of days, according to ESPN, but should the Gunners also be looking at Stamford Bridge for another possible raid this summer?

It’s clear that Mikel Arteta needs to strengthen his midfield options for next season, with Matteo Guendouzi out of favour and supposedly up for sale for around £40million, according to the Times, and with Lucas Torreira’s form leaving much to be desired for some time now, suggesting he might not have much of a long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are admirers of Thomas Partey, but CaughtOffside understands there is not currently much confidence about meeting his asking price at Atletico Madrid, so what about N’Golo Kante as an alternative?

The France international has slowly drifted from being the first name on the Chelsea team sheet to something of an afterthought at Stamford Bridge, with the Times listing him as one of a number of players the Blues could consider selling this summer.

Of course, if Arsenal are struggling to afford Partey, what are the odds that they could find the money to raid one of their biggest rivals for a world class name like Kante?

Still, the key difference is that Chelsea are, as reported by the Times, ready to accept the 29-year-old’s potential departure, which is unsurprising as they’ve already spent big this summer and surely need to raise some money through sales.

The west London giants have already invested heavily in improving their attack, bringing in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, with every indication that Kai Havertz is also being lined up next, according to Sky Sports and others. With Chelsea also surely needing a new goalkeeper, a new left-back and possibly a new centre-back, it wouldn’t be too surprising if offloading a midfielder, even a big name like Kante, was seen as sensible business.

Kante’s recent fitness record means he could be a bit of a gamble for Arsenal, but if he can get back to his best, everyone knows what an immense talent he is. The former Leicester City man first burst onto the scene with that memorable title winning campaign at the King Power Stadium, and repeated the trick a year later as a Chelsea player, with the PFA Player of the Year award also scooped up as a nice little bonus.

Arsenal need a battler and hard worker like Kante in their midfield, and he’s underrated as a technical footballer as well, with his passing very decent and his versatility displayed at times when he was moved into a more attacking role under Maurizio Sarri last season.

Depending on what kind of price Chelsea are looking for, it’s hard to see why Arsenal shouldn’t be seriously looking to ask their rivals about Kante whilst finalising a deal for Willian.

