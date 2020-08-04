Leicester City target rejects move to Serie A in favour of Premier League

Leicester City target Francisco Trincao has reportedly rejected the opportunity to join Atalanta and the chance to play in Serie A in favour of a move to the English Premier League.

MORE (Photo) Iker Casillas announces retirement from football in emotional farewell

Trincao, 20, is a right winger currently with Spanish giants Barcelona, however, after completing a £27.9m move from SC Braga just this year (as per TransferMrkt) the Portuguese midfielder is already being linked with a move away.

During the youngster’s short time with SC Braga he managed to rack up 22 goal contributions in just 48 senior appearances as he helped his side win the 2019-20 Portuguese League Cup.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato, the young winger has refused a potential move to Italy’s top-flight amid speculation that several clubs are interested in securing his services.

The youngster is rumoured to favour a move to the Premier League over Serie A as his immediate future remains uncertain.

However, according to recent reports from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano’s column in The Guardian, 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester City have offered an eye-watering £45m for the winger in a deal which could see the player join on loan with an option to buy.