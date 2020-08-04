Liverpool eye recently relegated £10m ace to provide competition for a key player

There’s no doubt that Jurgen Klopp’s first XI is up there with the best in world football, but it can be hard to establish a good quality of back up in a team like Liverpool.

Any left back at the club knows they will only play if Andy Robertson is injured or in cup competitions which aren’t important, so it’s tough to find players who are good enough to play but will also happily sit on the bench 90% of the time.

A report from The Independent has indicated that Liverpool are hoping to sign Norwich full back Jamal Lewis as competition for Robertson, and it’s suggested he would cost around £10m.

Norwich won admirers for their attacking style but they were woeful at the back, so signing any of their defenders will raise eyebrows.

It’s important to remember that Robertson also arrived from a struggling Hull team so there is a precedent here, and he’ll do more attacking than defending when playing in this side.

He might even be an excellent fit – Robertson isn’t a technically outstanding player or a brilliant defender, but he plays in a system where his best qualities stand out and that could fit Lewis too.

It doesn’t sound like Lewis has a release clause or if that £10m fee is likely to be accepted, but it will be interesting to see how he gets on if he does make the move.