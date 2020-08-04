Liverpool have reportedly made contact over a potential transfer swoop for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

The 22-year-old has impressed in his time in the Premier League, and it makes sense that clubs might be keen to keep him in the top flight following Watford’s relegation in the season just gone.

According to the Watford Observer, Liverpool are one of three Premier League sides to register an interest in Sarr, along with Wolves and Crystal Palace.

However, the report claims none of the aforementioned teams have made a concrete bid for Sarr, so it remains to be seen how this saga will pan out.

Liverpool could do with a winger transfer this summer as Adam Lallana is out of contract and Xherdan Shaqiri has largely fallen out of favour after struggling to impress in his time at Anfield.

“Ferguson kept saying we’re Manchester United and we are going to attack. But deep down, the players knew it was the wrong approach.” – Which game is Wayne Rooney talking about? Click here to find out.

Sarr could be a fine fit for the Merseyside giants, with the Senegal international also perhaps at an ideal stage in his career as he wouldn’t necessarily command a starting spot straight away, but could in the future if he continues to develop and improve.

LFC won the title by some distance in 2019/20 but must continue to strengthen if they are to keep their place at the top, as Chelsea have already been busy so far this summer and the likes of Man Utd and Man City will most likely invest a lot as well.