Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles certainly seemed to enjoy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s stunning winning goal against Chelsea.

The Gunners beat the Blues in the FA Cup final, with Aubameyang beautifully skinning defender Kurt Zouma before dinking the ball over goalkeeper Willy Caballero…

AMN: “Oh my god that is naughty Auba” ?? pic.twitter.com/rkyRYc9kgz — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) August 4, 2020

Watch the hilarious clip above without the artificial crowd noise, which allows you to hear Maitland-Niles exclaiming “oh my god that is naughty Auba!”

It truly was a cheeky and skilful goal all round, and an FA Cup final classic that will be remembered for years to come.