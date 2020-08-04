Manchester United are reportedly considering a late summer move for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish.

The Red Devils seem to be showing plenty of ambition this summer and are clearly not resting on their laurels after a strong end to the season saw them just scrape into the top four.

As has been reported by the Independent and others, Man Utd now look to be closing in on the big-money signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in a hugely exciting deal.

That is some statement by United if they pull it off, but it seems they’re not content to stop there, with Grealish also on their radar for a possible move later in the summer once they secure their priority in Sancho, according to the Daily Mail.

Grealish would likely cost around £80million and the Mail claim United are ready to be patient with a move for the Villa captain.

The 24-year-old looks, however, like he could be another fine addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, with upgrades needed on under-performers like Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in that area of the pitch.

MUFC fans would surely love to see Sancho and Grealish linking up next season, with the pair likely to make Solskjaer’s side a totally different prospect in terms of challenging for major honours.