Man United signing Sancho could finance almost 75% of Man City’s new acquisition

It might take a few years to find out if the fees paid in this transfer window can be considered as bargains, but this certainly looks like an ideal situation for Man City.

Almost everyone will be aware that Man United are looking to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, but a recent report from The Times makes for interesting reading.

They claim that City will receive around £15m if their former player moves to Old Trafford, and that’s a very significant total when you also consider that City are looking to make a signing of their own.

The Telegraph reported on their attempts to bring in Ferran Torres from Valencia, and indicated that a fee of just under £21m has been agreed.

That looks like a bargain when you consider that Ferran impressed at Valencia and looks like a future Spanish international, but it’s even better when you consider that Sancho money.

If everything goes through, that £15m will finance almost three quarters of the initial fee that they will need to pay to Valencia, so suddenly it starts to look like a very good piece of business.

Nothing has been confirmed yet so there’s plenty of time for things to fall through in the Sancho deal, but City have just confirmed the signing of Ferran:

Here we go! We’re delighted to announce the signing of @FerranTorres20 from Valencia on a five-year deal ?? ? #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/hzCbdoRsxL — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2020

Sancho has shown enough to suggest he’ll be a huge success in the Premier League, but this will be even harder to take if Ferran turns out to be the better signing.