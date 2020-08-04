Man United starlet gets his summer move but is to be immediately sent out on loan

Ex-Manchester United youth product Angel Gomes has finally secured a permanent move to Lille but is expected to be loaned out to Boavista in Portugal immediately.

MORE Eden Hazard reveals his favourite Champions League goal in surprise pick

Gomes, 19, was frozen out of the Red’s first-team having failed to impress in the limited opportunities he was given by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite 10 senior first-team appearances the youngster failed to bag a single goal or assist.

A combination of poor form and reduced chances was perhaps the reason behind Gomes’ decision to leave the Reds earlier this summer after rejecting a new contract deal, as per ManUtd.com.

Gomes’ failure to commit to United saw him become a free agent amid summer speculation as to where his future may lie.

However, it has been reported today by RMC Sport, that the teenager has signed a five-year deal with Ligue 1 side Lille.

Despite agreeing a deal with the French side the youngster is expected to be sent out on a season long loan almost immediately where he will join up with Portuguese side Boavista.

Football fans will be eager to see how Gomes’ career develops in the next few seasons after earlier suggestions that he has the potential required to go right to the top.