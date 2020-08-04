The unseen damaging effects of Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez transfer blunder

Manchester United fans won’t shed a tear at the departure of Alexis Sanchez as he looks to be closing in on a permanent transfer to Inter Milan.

The Chile international was one of the best players in the Premier League during his time at Arsenal, and his arrival at Man Utd in January 2018 was seen as a very exciting move at the time.

However, Sanchez proved to be one of United’s biggest ever flops, with the forward nowhere near worth the huge wages the club have been reported to be paying him.

Total agreement reached between Inter and Manchester United on a permanent deal, here we go! Inter will NOT pay any fee to Man United. He’ll join for free and Inter will take charge of his full wage. Sanchez will earn €7M/season as Inter player. ??? #MUFC #Inter @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

As Fabrizio Romano reports on Sanchez nearing a move to Inter, there’s also been an interesting report in the Telegraph on the effects of the player’s arrival at Old Trafford on such big money.

As well as being such a poor performer for United, Sanchez also emboldened other players at the club to ask for huge wage rises, with David de Gea and Ander Herrera named in the report.

While the Red Devils did renew De Gea’s contract, they were alarmed by how much Herrera was demanding and he ended up leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

MUFC fans will hope their club can learn from this and be a little smarter with their business in future.