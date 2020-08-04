Man United’s Fred makes teasing prediction ahead of next season

Manchester United’s box-to-box midfielder Fred has made his predictions for his side ahead of next season by confirming both himself and the United squad will only get better as the Brazilian reassured fans the club are going to try and win ‘as many trophies as possible’.

Fred, 27, has arguably been United’s most improved this season during a second season which saw him make almost double the amount of Premier League appearances than he did in his debut season for the Reds.

Despite only featuring twice since the sport resumed in June which was largely down to the emergence of World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba, Fred is likely to remain a key figure in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term plans.

Speaking to the club’s official programme United Review, as quoted on ManUtd.com, Fred gave his predictions for next season, saying: “It’s been an atypical season with all that’s happened, so next season I’m sure we’ll be strengthened mentally and we’ll look to win all the competitions we’re in.”

The Brazilian’s contributions helped his side reach third place in the league after a 2-0 final-day victory against fellow top-four hopefuls Leicester City sealed both side’s European fate next season.

Addressing the prospect of competing back among Europe’s best when his side return to the Champions League next season, Fred said: “I’m sure we’re capable of doing this, we’ve got a great squad and we’ll go for it. There’s the Premier League, we’ll be in the Champions League and also the cups so we’ll do everything to win as many trophies as possible for Manchester United.”