Menu

Manchester United ace admits to being “gutted” after seeing move blocked by Red Devils

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has taken to Twitter to admit he’s “gutted” to be unable to stay with Roma.

The 30-year-old has had a fine season on loan at the Stadio Olimpico, but will now be returning to Old Trafford for the time being.

MORE: Jadon Sancho “excited” after breakthrough in Manchester United transfer talks

As recently reported by the Manchester Evening News, this was because United did not want to negotiate a loan extension for Smalling, only a permanent sale.

This prevented Smalling from being able to play in the rest of the Europa League season with Roma, and it’s clear he’s not too happy with the decision from Man Utd…

“Ferguson kept saying we’re Manchester United and we are going to attack. But deep down, the players knew it was the wrong approach.” – Which game is Wayne Rooney talking about? Click here to find out.

More Stories / Latest News

It remains to be seen if Smalling can realistically revive his career in Manchester, but the Red Devils could perhaps do with at least considering him after his improvement in form during his time in Italy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not exactly blessed with quality options at the back, with Harry Maguire slightly unconvincing in his first season at the club, while Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have both struggled.

More Stories Chris Smalling