Opinion: Chelsea and Arsenal target is destined for summer transfer after promotion failure

The Championship play off final may be one of the biggest boom or bust games in world football, but not just because of the financial rewards that comes to the winners.

To get to that stage you need to have a good team, and the standout individuals will inevitably gain interest from bigger teams – failure to get promoted often makes a summer transfer seem inevitable.

Brentford are popular with the neutrals for their recruitment policy and their attractive style of play, but their failure to secure promotion will lead to this team being broken up.

Talksport reported that Chelsea and Arsenal were interested in Said Benrahma, and it’s hard to see him playing in the Championship next season.

That report also indicated that £25m could be enough to take him from Brentford, and that’s even more likely after their loss to Fulham tonight.

At his best Benrahma has the close control and skill to make something happen from nothing, while his set piece delivery and vision also suggest he could belong at a higher level.

There could be worries that he disappeared when things mattered most so a move to a mid table Premier League side might make more sense, but it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.