(Photo) Iker Casillas announces retirement from football in emotional farewell

Legend goalkeeper Iker Casillas has announced his retirement from football aged 39 in an emotional farewell message posted on his social media.

Casillas is well known for his time being Spanish giants Real Madrid’s number goalkeeper. The Spaniard came through Madrid’s youth academy and eventually went on to make 725 senior appearances for the club before moving to FC Porto in 2015.

The legendary goalkeeper will go down as one of the best to ever grace the sport as he retires with 25 major trophies to his name including three Champions League, two European Championship and a World Cup.

Today, in an emotional farewell to football, Casillas posted the following message on his Twitter, he said: “The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination that it takes you.

“Because that with work and effort comes alone and I think I can say, without hesitation, that it has been the path and the dream destination.”

Lo importante es el camino que recorres y la gente que te acompaña, no el destino al que te lleva, porque eso con trabajo y esfuerzo, llega solo y creo que puedo decir, sin dudar, que ha sido el camino y el destino soñado #Grac1as pic.twitter.com/xb8ucs9REh — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 4, 2020

