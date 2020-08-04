Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has made a highly questionable claim about his influence on English football.

While there’s no doubting the Argentine did a fine job during his time with Spurs before being rather harshly dismissed early on in the 2019/20 season, he failed to win any silverware during his stint in north London.

Speaking to El Pais, however, Pochettino talked up the huge impact he feels he had on Premier League football, whilst also citing Leicester City manager and former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers as having a similar effect on the style of the game on these shores.

He said: “I think that together with Brendan Rodgers we changed a little the mentality of English football.

“And the arrival of Pep (Guardiola) later cemented and settled everything because today in any quarry in the world, what predominates is the capacity of that associative and positional game that has invaded world football.”

We’re not sure even most Tottenham fans would take Pochettino’s quotes particularly seriously, and they’ve been met with some ridicule by Spurs blog The Boy Hotspur.

Tottenham ended up replacing Pochettino with Jose Mourinho this season, which wasn’t exactly the most inspired move, but in fairness there’s no doubt the team’s form had started to go majorly downhill under Pochettino.

