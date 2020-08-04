Menu

Real Madrid may turn down €8m loan approach for ace due to concern over first team action

Sometimes a loan move is simply a way of getting someone off the wage bill, but there’s a lot to consider when it’s a highly touted prospect that’s going out.

Takefusa Kubo impressed during a loan spell at Mallorca last season despite their relegation, but it looks like the Real Madrid first team might be a step too far just now.

That means another loan move appears to be inevitable, but Real need to get the balancing act right when they choose his next club.

Ideally they want him to play at the highest possible level, but they also want to ensure he actually gets into the first team, while it’s important that the club play a similar style too.

A recent report suggested that Bayern Munich were showing some interest, but it looks like it won’t happen:

That loan fee would certainly by lucrative for Real, but it won’t benefit them or Kubo if he simply goes to Germany and sits on the bench for Bayern.

It’s a positive sign that they are prioritising playing time over money when it comes to the Japanese starlet, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

