Jadon Sancho “excited” after breakthrough in Manchester United transfer talks

Jadon Sancho is reportedly “excited” after a breakthrough in Manchester United transfer negotiations, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international looks to be edging closer to leaving Borussia Dortmund for a move to Man Utd, in what could be one of the signings of the summer.

The Mirror report Sancho is excited to be playing in the Premier League again following his decision to leave Manchester City for Germany as a youngster.

The 20-year-old has developed superbly in his time in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents.

It seems clear Sancho is exactly what’s needed at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in need of upgrades on a number of their unconvincing attacking midfield players.

“Ferguson kept saying we’re Manchester United and we are going to attack. But deep down, the players knew it was the wrong approach.” – Which game is Wayne Rooney talking about? Click here to find out.

Alexis Sanchez proved a spectacular flop at United and spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, while Sancho would also surely be a much-needed improvement on the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James.

Sancho may well be excited to be heading back to England, but United fans will be the most excited of all right now.

This deal could be crucial for MUFC as they look to get back to the top after a difficult few years since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired from management.