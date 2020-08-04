Jadon Sancho on verge of completing Man Utd transfer after agreeing five-year contract on staggering wages

Jadon Sancho is reportedly on the verge of completing his transfer to Manchester United on a huge five-year contract.

The Borussia Dortmund star has long been linked with the Red Devils and the latest from German outlet Bild is that he’s agreed terms on a whopping wage of £340,000 a week at Old Trafford.

Sancho has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and could be a terrific signing for United, who badly need a top quality addition in the attacking midfield department.

The report suggests Sancho is on the verge of finalising his move to Man Utd, with just the structure of his transfer fee left to be sorted out.

The England international looks just the kind of signing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to inject a little more spark and creativity into his side after a difficult season.

Although United snatched a Champions League place on the final day of the season, they will want to be much closer to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next term.

An ambitious signing like Sancho would make a real statement and could be just what’s needed for MUFC to get back to where they want to be.