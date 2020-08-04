Video: Fulham striker Mitrovic avoids red despite a double handed choke slam vs Brentford

Aleksandar Mitrovic is always enjoyable to watch, mainly because you know he’s going to score some nice goals or he’ll go crazy and get sent off.

Brentford fans won’t like this for two reasons – he escaped a red for a fairly brutal looking two handed choke slam, and Fulham also take the lead from this set piece afterwards:

There’s no way of knowing if him being sent off would’ve impacted the goal, but Raya was caught out because he was expecting a cross, and Mitrovic not being on the pitch would’ve made a cross less likely.