Video: Incredible Joe Bryan free kick catches Raya out and puts Fulham on the verge of the Premier League

Fulham FC
David Raya was almost caught out minutes before this as he failed to clear the ball while being miles out of his area, but he’s been properly caught out here.

The commentators have increased the value of this play off final from £90m to £160m over the course of the game, but Fulham are on the brink after this brilliant free kick from Joe Bryan:

Pictures from beIN Sports

Everyone is set up for the cross and your attention goes to the unmarked man at the back post, but Bryan hits a perfect free kick to the near post and into the net.

