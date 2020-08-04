Video: Incredible Joe Bryan free kick catches Raya out and puts Fulham on the verge of the Premier League

David Raya was almost caught out minutes before this as he failed to clear the ball while being miles out of his area, but he’s been properly caught out here.

The commentators have increased the value of this play off final from £90m to £160m over the course of the game, but Fulham are on the brink after this brilliant free kick from Joe Bryan:

David Raya will not want to see this again! Joe Bryan catches him out from 35 yards! Is this the goal that sends #FFC to the Premier League? Watch #BREFUL in the #EFLPlayOffs live on Sky Sports Football or follow it here: https://t.co/7a05Gc4Yb1 pic.twitter.com/H8CBACKiwc — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 4, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports

Everyone is set up for the cross and your attention goes to the unmarked man at the back post, but Bryan hits a perfect free kick to the near post and into the net.