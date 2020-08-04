Video: Joe Bryan seals Fulham’s Premier League return with a brilliant composed finish

The commentators are rightfully praising Joe Bryan for his energy and ambition for his second goal tonight, but this could’ve easily gone the other way.

You can just imagine Scott Parker will be going nuts when he sees his full back in the opposition area with only 3 minutes to go, but he made the right choice as he produced a fine finish to seal the game.

Pictures from beIN Sports

Brentford will be gutted after they have nothing to show for their efforts since the restart, but they only have themselves to blame after bottling the chance for automatic promotion and now the final.