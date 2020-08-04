Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly edging closer to signing a new deal with AC Milan which will see him extend his stay by another year taking the great Swede to the extraordinary age of 39.

The remarkable striker re-joined AC Milan on a free in January from MLS side LA Galaxy, nine years after his first permanent move to the Rossoneri.

The flamboyant forward has since gone on to emulate the same successes he has experienced in all stages of his astonishing career, having racked up 11 goal contributions in 20 appearances in all competitions during his latest stint with AC Milan.

However, according to Italian outlet Sports Mediaset, the 38-year old is nearing a new one-year deal with his current club which could see him earn £5.4m a-year.

AC Milan technical director and footballing legend Paolo Maldini addressed the speculation surrounding the possibility of a new deal for Ibrahimovic by saying: “Negotiation is not easy but there is the intention to continue together.”

The report suggests that Ibrahimovic believes he should be awarded a new deal on the basis that his presence at the club has ‘decisive contributions’ to the growth of his team-mates.

At least he’s modest.