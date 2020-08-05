Frank Lampard has already been working the transfer market well with a number of high-profile players having signed or expressed a preference to moving to west London.

Chelsea look as though they could be a real force both domestically and in Europe in 2020/21, but with all of the new blood that’s coming in through the door, the manager still faces the unenviable task of ridding the club of its ‘dead wood.’

Michy Batshuayi was well out of the picture at Stamford Bridge before the club signed Timo Werner, but with the rumoured purchase of Kai Havertz seemingly progressing towards a conclusion, there really appears to be no way back for Batshuayi.

To that end, Get French Football News via this tweet, cited by the Daily Express, have suggested that Batshuayi has been offered to newly-promoted Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa will clearly need to strengthen his side in order to help them stay in the Premier League, but it appears that the striker’s reported £100,000 per week wages will prove to be a stumbling block.

Whether it’s for Leeds or another club, Batshuayi will surely have to take a pay cut if he wishes to further his career on the pitch rather than spending time stuck on the bench.