Liverpool are reportedly close to completing a transfer deal for Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi.

According to beIN Sports journalist Hafid Derradji, as translated by Empire of the Kop, it’s only a few little details now that are preventing the Mandi to Liverpool deal from going through…

Mandi has been a solid performer in his time in La Liga, and could be an ideal signing to come in as a replacement for Dejan Lovren at Anfield.

Lovren just recently left Liverpool for Zenit Saint Petersburg, and that could leave Jurgen Klopp’s side a little light at the back next season.

Virgil van Dijk is the clear first choice and played every single minute of LFC’s title-winning campaign, but Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have both been a little injury prone in recent times.

Mandi could therefore have a key role to play, so Reds fans will no doubt be hoping a deal can be done quickly for the experienced Algeria international.

