Alexis Sanchez’s transfer from Man United to Inter will be official tomorrow, claims journalist

According to the Athletic’s James Horncastle, Inter Milan will officially sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United tomorrow morning after the ace’s encouraging loan spell this season.

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that the Chilean will leave the Red Devils on a free transfer, with the attacker to pen a contract worth €7m per season.

Sanchez endured a disastrous spell with the Red Devils are joining in a marquee move in January 2018, after 18 months of disappointment the wide forward was sent on loan to Antonio Conte’s side.

Inter will make Alexis signing official tomorrow morning — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) August 5, 2020

Here’s Romano’s findings on the move earlier this week:

Total agreement reached between Inter and Manchester United on a permanent deal, here we go! Inter will NOT pay any fee to Man United. He’ll join for free and Inter will take charge of his full wage. Sanchez will earn €7M/season as Inter player. ??? #MUFC #Inter @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

BBC Sport reported recently that the Red Devils would actually have to pay off Sanchez in order to convince the 31-year-old to join Inter on a lower wage.

Sanchez has struggled with some injury troubles this term and was unconvincing for the most part of the season, but the South American has been phenomenal since the restart.

Sanchez has contributed three goals and seven assists in just 13 Serie A outings in this period, that’s clearly convinced the San Siro outfit to bring over the star permanently.

Getting Sanchez’s mammoth wage off the books will be a massive piece of business by United, fans will be hoping that this decision frees up funds for signings this summer.