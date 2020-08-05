Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas has aimed a sly little dig at Manchester United in a discussion about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s transfer options.

The Gabon international is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and could be on his way out of the club this summer.

Don Balon have linked Aubameyang as a possible transfer target for Man Utd, while recent odds from Ladbrokes also had Old Trafford as the second most likely next destination for him.

Nicholas, however, believes Arsenal have a good shot at keeping the 31-year-old in this current climate, with many of the usual suspects either not needing him or not currently able to afford him.

United are perhaps an exception, but Nicholas insists there’s no good reason for Aubameyang to feel they’d be a step up for him right now.

“He’s right up there and that’s why I can see Real Madrid and Juventus looking at buying him because they’re all trying to do deals to sell off as they need some money – everybody needs it, Barcelona included,” Nicholas told Off The Ball.

“Then they’re trying to work out who is cheaper and who is the best buy and because of Aubameyang’s age, people try to look at that number.

“At one stage if was suggested around £30million for Aubameyang and I thought: ‘who put that number on him?! That’s ridiculous!’

“I do genuinely believe if I said to Aubameyang right now that there’s two in England that are bigger than Arsenal: there’s Liverpool and Manchester City. Does he really want to go and join Manchester United? Are they getting closer? My answer is no.

“I think Manchester City and Liverpool are still way out there. I don’t think Juventus are miles ahead, Barcelona are struggling for cash and I don’t think Real Madrid are so rich as what they were and what they want.

“So I’m finding that for one of the best strikers and certainly one of the best finishers in world football, I am very optimistic about him being in the red and white of Arsenal.”