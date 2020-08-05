The latest Arsenal transfer news roundup is here, with big updates on some big names who could be north London-bound.

First up, there’s news on Willian possibly leaving Chelsea for Arsenal, with speculation hotting up in recent days that this deal could be announced imminently.

Well, it seems like an announcement of sorts may have been leaked by the most unlikely of sources – Pro Evolution Soccer!

Click here to see images of Willian in an Arsenal kit on the football game, with a ‘Welcome to the Emirates’ message greeting the Brazil international.

Next up, the Gunners may also have been given a boost in their pursuit of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The talented youngster has really caught the eye in Ligue 1 in recent times and has also been linked as target for big names like Manchester United and Napoli.

Click here to see Gabriel’s name popping up as liking Nicolas Pepe’s celebrations stream after Saturday’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea – surely a hint he’d like to link up with his old team-mate in Mikel Arteta’s side next season?

Finally, Arsenal are also said to be among the favourites to sign Barcelona wonderkid Xavier Mbuyamba this summer.

Chelsea are also being strongly linked with the young centre-back by Spanish sources, with the talented defender compared with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Mbuyamba seems a huge prospect and could be a star of the future alongside fellow highly-rated young defender William Saliba at Arsenal.