Arsenal have been strongly linked with a transfer swoop for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, so may be interested to have seen some of his recent social media activity.

The young Brazilian has shone in his time in Ligue 1 and would be a fine signing for the Gunners to fix a problem position, and it seems he followed their FA Cup final triumph with some interest.

See the image above as Gabriel, linked with Arsenal and other clubs by France Bleu, can be seen liking a live stream of Nicolas Pepe celebrating after Mikel Arteta’s side’s 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

Of course, the pair are former Lille team-mates, but Gabriel liking these celebrations amid transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal may well be significant.