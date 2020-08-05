Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly keen to seal a transfer raid on the Gunners as he contacts Matteo Guendouzi about joining him at his new club Villarreal.

The Spanish tactician had a difficult spell in charge at the Emirates Stadium, with Guendouzi one of his first signings when he first came in to replace Arsene Wenger.

The young French midfielder got off to a decent start at Arsenal but has fallen out of favour with new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, so it could be that he’ll be on his way out of the club this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, Emery has spoken to Guendouzi about joining him at Villarreal, with the two clubs also said to have held talks over a deal.

Arsenal will surely be eager to offload the 21-year-old in order to raise funds to strengthen their squad, with a new midfielder likely to be a priority.

CaughtOffside understands Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey is among Arsenal’s main targets in that area of the pitch, though selling Guendouzi could be key to being able to afford the deal.

It would be interesting to see if Guendouzi could get back to his best if he links up with Emery again in La Liga.

“Ferguson kept saying we’re Manchester United and we are going to attack. But deep down, the players knew it was the wrong approach.” – Which game is Wayne Rooney talking about? Click here to find out.