VIDEO: Aubameyang drops possible hint over Arsenal future with passionate cup final celebrations

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future has been in the spotlight a lot recently, but could he have hinted at his love for the club with his post-cup final celebrations?

Watch below as the Gabon international shouts “north London is red!” at Wembley after scoring twice for the Gunners in their FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during FA Cup final celebrations with Alexandre Lacazette & Nicolas Pepe: “North London is f*cking red!” ??? @Aubameyang7 #afc pic.twitter.com/xTRpiYsha5 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 4, 2020

Arsenal fans will love Aubameyang’s passion, and will hope it signals he’s ready to sign a new contract and stay at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The 31-year-old has been a big hit for Arsenal since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and his departure would be a huge blow.