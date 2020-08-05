Barcelona ace looks set to stay after reported interest won’t result in a bid

It’s easy to link players with former managers when things are a bit quiet going into the transfer window, and there were several reports about Sergi Roberto joining up with Pep Guardiola at Man City.

The Barcelona player is stuck in a role where he’s not got the pace to be a top class full back while he’s rarely trusted to play in the midfield on a regular basis, so he’s more of a back up or a rotation option.

A report from The Manchester Evening News has looked at the latest with his situation, and this should put any rumours to bed.

They report on some comments from Roberto’s agent, and this sounds pretty conclusive:

“Sergi Roberto has no plans to leave Barca. Now there are no clubs showing interest and Barça has not submitted any proposals for the player to us.”

If the player doesn’t want to leave, no clubs are showing an interest and Barca aren’t trying to force him out the door, then there’s literally nothing to suggest a transfer is possible.

The report does claim that City do want to strengthen at full back so that explains why the link was made, but those comments shut it right down.