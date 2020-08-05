Barcelona President names his top youngsters for the future and insists they won’t be sold

If a team is desperate for money then it might be tempting to cash in on a few talented young players, but in Barcelona’s case that would only make things much worse in the future.

The current first team is rammed full of veteran players who will need to be replaced in the future, so the cheapest and best way of doing that is developing young players and introducing them into the team.

A recent report from Marca has looked at some comments from the Barcelona President, and this should be encouraging news for the fans.

He’s talking about the key youngsters who he considers as the next generation of the first team, while also insisting that they won’t be going anywhere:

“Francisco Trincao is not for sale. Neither are Pedri, Ansu [Fati], [Marc-Andre] Ter Stegen, Riqui Puig, or [Ronald] Araujo.”

“Those young players are not for sale. We are creating a new generation for the future. [Other youngsters such as] Trincao, Pedri will come along with [Miralem] Pjanic.”

If everything goes to plan then Pedri, Ansu and Trincao could be an exciting front three, Riqui Puig can be the long term partner for Frenkie de Jong in the midfield and Araujo can replace Gerard Pique in defence.

That might be far fetched and they might not turn out to be good enough, but at least it sounds like they’ll get a chance.