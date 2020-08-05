Blow for Chelsea as summer target signs a new long term deal with Barcelona

The situation with Kepa always meant that Chelsea would be linked with a lot of goalkeepers, but it’s hard to tell if they are just looking at everyone or if it’s just lazy links in the media.

A report from the Express suggested they were trying to sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen from Barcelona, and there’s no doubt that he would be a serious upgrade on the Spaniard.

He’s shown that he’s up there with the best keepers in the world, while he also has passing ability of an outfield player too.

It did feel like he was one of the few players that Barcelona didn’t want to sell this summer, and a move to Chelsea now looks impossible after he agreed a new contract:

Marc André ter Stegen has agreed to sign a new contract with Barcelona. He’ll stay until June 2025 – confirmed by president Bartomeu. Trincão: Leicester also open to sign him on loan with buy option and NO obligation to buy. Barça don’t want to sell him. ?? #BFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2020

It was never clear how serious the interest from Chelsea was, and there was no indication that they were close to agreeing a deal with Barca at any point.

It’s also plausible to suggest that ter Stegen’s agent was using Chelsea’s supposed interest as leverage in contract renewal talks, but this certainly suggests that he’s going nowhere.