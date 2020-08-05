When a special talent emerges at a football club, it’s only right that the heavyweights will be circling should he become available.

That’s precisely what’s happened in the case of Xavier Mbuyamba, a little known player who has been at Barcelona for the last year but who has been compared with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, something that Don Balon reiterated again on Wednesday.

The youngster only joined the Blaugranes a year ago in a deal worth a paltry €300,000 from Dutch side MVV Maastricht.

After having done so well in the youth team, Barca president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, was happy to renew the player, but the demands from his agent quickly put paid to that happening.

As a result his contract with the Catalan club expired on June 30 meaning he is now a free agent, and according to Don Balon there are no shortage of takers for his services.

From the Netherlands and Germany, there has been interest shown by PSV Eindhoven, Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, however, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Brighton have also made their intentions clear.

Real Madrid, at this stage, remain the front runners with Don Balon reporting that Florentino Perez will meet Mbuyamba’s agent’s demands and offer the player a place in the Castilla side coached by Raul.

Let the transfer battle commence…