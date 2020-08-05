Chelsea fans will get a chance to watch Kai Havertz against Rangers in the Europa League

It does feel like Kai Havertz will eventually end up at Chelsea, so plenty of fans will be excited to watch him in action in order to see what he could bring to the team.

It’s common to see a player sit out games when a big transfer is expected, but a report from Sky Sports has suggested that Havertz will start for Leverkusen in their Europa League clash with Rangers.

They point out that he’s a transfer target for Chelsea and the deal could be worth up to £90m, so it’s a big risk for the German side to take, especially when the tie appears to be won.

They won the first leg 3-1 at Ibrox and should be too strong for Steven Gerrard’s men in the second leg, while the report claims that the Leverkusen manager has no worries about Havertz’s application or attitude going into the game.

Although the tie should be done, Rangers should be more match fit going into this thanks to the Scottish Premiership starting last weekend, so they might have a chance to catch their opponents cold.

It also sounds like Leverkusen have a few injury worries going into the game, so they may not have any choice but to start Havertz anyway.