Chelsea fans won’t like this as report highlights the details of Willian’s contract with Arsenal

Willian is probably the worst age for a free agent, because he’s still playing at such a high level that he’ll feel he deserves a big deal, while clubs will be very nervous about offering a long term contract due to his age.

The situation with the Brazilian has been dragging on for a while, and the looked like the length of the contract was a major sticking point.

A recent report from The Metro suggested that Willian didn’t want to stay at Chelsea because they wouldn’t offer him a three year deal, and he didn’t like their offer of only two years.

A more recent report from Le10 Sport won’t go down well with the Chelsea fans, as it’s suggested that he’s agreed to join Arsenal – on a two year contract.

Admittedly they do suggest that there might be an option of a third year, but it does sound like Arsenal can choose to part ways after two years, so it suggests that there’s more to his Chelsea exit than just the contract length.

Perhaps he feels disrespected by Chelsea’s approach to a new deal or he might even think he has a better chance of playing a bigger role at Arsenal, but this will hurt Chelsea.

Despite his age he’s been a key performer for Frank Lampard this season and he’s often been the player who’s stepped up when the going gets tough, so seeing him join Arsenal on these terms won’t sit well with the Chelsea fans at all.