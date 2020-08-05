Club hope to ward off Man United interest in £80m rated star with a new deal worth £100k a week

It will be interesting to see what Jack Grealish does this summer, as many fans may wonder if he’s achieved all he can at Villa and needs to move to a bigger club to further his career.

It’s worth noting that he’s clearly the star man at Villa – he’s the captain and the talisman for the team, but moving to a bigger side will mean that’s no longer the case.

Some players do thrive on being the big fish in the small pond, so it’s important that he only moves if the transfer is right for him, and not just because he’s told he needs to move to a bigger club.

The Sun have reported on interest from Man United, but it sounds like Villa are going to do all they can to keep him.

It’s suggested that they want to tie him down to a new five year deal worth £100k a week, and they hope that will be enough to ward off a possible £80m bid from Old Trafford.

The Guardian recently reported that Man United were closing in on a transfer for Jadon Sancho, so that should also make a move for Grealish seem less likely.

He won’t get into the midfield area when Pogba and Fernandes are fit, Jadon Sancho will need to start if he’s signed and the role on the left hand side of the attack belongs to Marcus Rashford.

That means Grealish would join United as a rotation option, probably to fill in when someone is injured and it would be tough to get a regular run of games or nail down a position in the team.

When you take all of that into account then it might make sense to simply stay where he is, and Aston Villa are certainly hoping that will be the case.