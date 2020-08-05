Club won’t even pick up the phone unless Liverpool double their offer for defender

It’s unlikely that a club will simply take the first offer that comes along for one of their key assets, but that opening offer also needs to be close enough to their valuation to encourage talks.

There’s been a few stories floating around about Liverpool interest in Norwich full back Jamal Lewis, but is doesn’t look like an agreement is close.

A report from The Athletic (subscription required) has looked at the latest situation, where they suggest that Liverpool are only willing to pay around £10m to sign him.

That appears to be a long way off Norwich’s valuation, with that report even suggesting that they won’t even pick up the phone unless they start the bidding at £20m.

The problem for Liverpool is they will always look to play Andy Robertson when he’s fit, so spending a lot of money on a back up full back doesn’t make a lot of sense in the current climate.

At this point there’s no suggestion that he has a release clause or that Norwich are in a position where they will be forced to sell, so it looks like Liverpool will need to up their offer.

Fans may be worried that signing a defender from a team who conceded so many goals would be a poor move, but Robertson’s Hull team conceded more than Norwich the season before he moved to Liverpool.