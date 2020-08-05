It appears that Jamie O’Hara has opened up a can of worms with his suggestion that getting Bournemouth back up into the Premier League would be a bigger job for Steven Gerrard than winning a trophy with Rangers.

O’Hara made the comments on talkSPORT, cited by CaughtOffside, and now famous Celtic fan, Sir Rod Stewart, has had his say, also via talkSPORT.

Suffice to say that Sir Rod’s advice would be for Gerrard to stay just where he is.

“I just wanted to add my two bob to this Bournemouth and Rangers thing. I’m a Celtic fan, you know that,” Sir Rod said.

“Rangers are an enormous team. You go anywhere in the world you will find a Glasgow Rangers fan club. Not so with Bournemouth. Outside of England no one has heard of them.

“In that respect, Rangers is a huge club. Gerrard, if I were him, I would not leave until he’d won a trophy, otherwise he will be considered a flop up here.

“I think this is the best Rangers team there has been for a while and they are going to give us a serious challenge. Whether they have Morelos, or not, they are up for it.”

With Eddie Howe having left the Cherries by mutual consent, it’s only natural that certain names would be put in the hat to take over and, potentially, help Bournemouth back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

There’s no suggestion at this stage that Steven Gerrard would even consider such a switch, which makes the whole conversation surrounding the subject quite a surreal one.

An underwhelming couple of seasons at Rangers so far will surely see Gerrard want to finish the job he started before even thinking about moving to pastures new.