After getting ahead of their rivals by capturing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, Chelsea’s Frank Lampard had already done well in the transfer market.

Not to mention ongoing discussions with Bayer Leverkusen for the purchase of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea are building a very solid squad for the 2020/21 Premier League and Champions League campaigns, so it’s therefore a surprise to see a player turning them down so unequivocally.

That’s exactly what’s happened in the case of Borussia Monchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter, however.

The centre-back clearly has absolutely no intention of being persuaded that his immediate future lies in west London.

Gladbach, like Chelsea, also finished in fourth place, and it seems that World Cup winner, Ginter, doesn’t see much difference in the two sides, preferring to remain in the Bundesliga.

“I’m definitely staying in Gladbach,” Ginter said to Kicker and cited by Metro.

“Of course I heard of the enquiries and was flattered by this attention. But I’ve said often enough how good things are for me in Gladbach.

“The current team has great potential and the coach has brought a huge added value for us.

“The club is in the process of building something with the great fans and the environment. I also have big goals with the club and of course I’m still tied into a contract.”

Defensively is where the Stamford Bridge outfit have been struggling under Lampard, and for all of the exciting attacking football that’s expected from Chelsea next season, if they don’t shore up the back four, their problems will remain.